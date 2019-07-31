A convicted killer captured in Webster County was sent back to Chicago last Friday, according to Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole.
Police had been looking for David Twine, 38, of Chicago. Twine allegedly beat and dragged a cab driver as he was stealing the cab. The incident allegedly happened on July 11 in St. Louis, when Twine was released on parole from Menard prison in Chester, Illinois. According to an article from Fox 2 News, Twine had served about half of a 12-year sentence for the 2013 murder of his friend in Chicago.
Cole explained Twine was found driving in the around Wild Animal Safari in Strafford when the Webster County Sheriff's Office was notified by the staff of that facility.
"The staff said they felt very uncomfortable by his presence," said Cole. "They called the office and we came out there. We later found out he was under the influence of alcohol."
Cole said they had a long pursuit of Twine, and when they did take him into custody, he was being difficult.
"He resisted orders," said Cole. "When we took him to the Webster County Jail, he refused to go in the back with the rest of the inmates because he would hurt them, and he did. He ended up fighting with another inmate."
Cole said they put Twine in isolation, but once he was out, he started fighting with the other inmates again. Twine was transported back to Chicago last Friday. He was charged with second-degree robbery by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office for the July 11 incident in St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.