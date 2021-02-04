Crews are making progress on the accessibility ramp addition to the east side of the courthouse. The east doors remain the sole point of entry for all courthouse business as part of the county and state COVID response and needed to be ADA accessible. Webster County Clerk Stan Whitehurst said the ramp itself will greatly help with current accessibitly restrictions and is expected to be complete by Valentines Day.
"The new improvements were designed to look harmonious with the original building… it'll look like it's always been there," he said. "The ramp is going to be faced with stone from the same quarry as the original building and it'll improve access to the east door."
According to Whitehurst, the next area of focus after the ramp is on increasing the number of ADA parking spaces available on the north side of the courthouse.
"The north lot is going to be reconstructed and it will be mostly disabled parking," he explained. "There will also be waterloops built in the concrete to keep it from freezing during the winter, so it won’t be slick for disabled patrons."
Creating pedestrian ADA access is something they hope will provide a long-term benefit by improving access for those who struggle with stairs and getting around in inclement weather. While several new sidewalks have been completed and the ramp is receiving its final touches, the construction on the north lot and sidewalks will continue through at least mid-April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.