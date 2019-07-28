Eric Holloway of Marshfield is suing Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole to appeal the sheriff’s denial of his concealed carry permit.
In a July 8 hearing on the matter, the judgment was in favor of the sheriff, as Holloway failed to establish as a matter of law that he is entitled to the permit. The court notified the parties of their right to a new trial, and the plaintiff’s request for a new trial was filed on July 15.
The original hearing was presided over by John C. Porter, associate judge, Polk County. Holloway has retained new counsel for the new trial.
