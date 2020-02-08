They're usually riding on tractors or tending to their farms, but Saturday, many farmers lingered in the Wild Hollow Restaurant in Fordland for breakfast.
A community breakfast event was held to celebrate local farmers in Webster County as part of Thank a Farmer Week on Feb. 2-8. The Webster County Missouri Farm Bureau, the Fordland 4-H Club and the Fordland FFA chapter combined their efforts to make the event possible.
"We wanted to do something for a community outreach project," said Clayton Tunnell, FFA advisor. "This is our way of giving back to the community, but also saying thank you to our farmers for what they have done."
The event also served as an opportunity to highlight the 4-H Feed Missouri food drive. Emma Alexander, Fordland 4-H Club leader, said she talked to Cynthia Suzanne, owner of the Wild Hollow Restaurant, about having a breakfast event for the farmers and getting their message out about the food drive.
"My husband and I have been working with the Webster County Farm Bureau quite a bit," said Emma Alexander, Fordland 4-H Club leader. "The Farm Bureau celebrates Thank a Farmer Week, where we celebrate our farmers and our food supply. Four-H has the food drive going on again this year to fight food insecurity, so those two things go together really well."
According to the University of Missouri Extension, 4-H Feeding Missouri is a statewide food drive, organized by Missouri 4-H and Feeding Missouri, a coalition of the state’s six major food banks that work to provide hunger relief to every county in the state and the St. Louis City through a coordinated network of more than 1,500 community-based feeding programs.
"The statewide 4-H Food Drive runs from January through April this year," said Alexander. "The kids have animal projects and I do flowers and stuff, so as far as the Fordland 4-H Club goes, we’re trying to get our fundraising efforts done in the month of February and get everything tallied up. We’re going to support the Fordland Care to Learn chapter again this year and maybe some other causes, so we’re hoping to wrap our part up by then."
As part of the food drive, Alexander said their 4-H club is having a community campaign competition with the Seymour 4-H Club to see who can raise the most money to help feed Missouri. Last year, the Eagles 4-H club raised over $1,500 and provided Care to Learn with 1,500 pounds of food. The community campaign competition will be 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at Seymour High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.