The stage of the Carl and Glessie Young Community Auditorium at Marshfield High School is completely covered in dirt.
That’s the first thing audiences will notice about this weekend’s MHS spring production of "The Diviners," which runs Thursday through Saturday.
"I see this show as very earthy," said Greg Holtschneider, director of the spring play. "I wanted to use actual earth to build, so we got a lot of dirt. It's very hard to get dirt this time of year because it’s so wet, but the maintenance staff were really great about helping us out and providing the dirt."
Set in the small, fictional town of Zion, Indiana, the story is based in the 1930s/Great Depression era, and it follows a former pastor from Kentucky, who passes through the town in hopes of finding work and food. He encounters a boy who is mentally challenged, but who has an extraordinary gift for predicting the weather, along with a terrible fear of water.
"The production is powerful," said Holtschneider, director of the MHS spring play. "It's all about community. Members of the community are going through different stories and we see them unfold during the show, how they all come together and they centralize around this river."
For that particular reason, Holtschneider said he created space for the river onstage. There are times during the story where members of the cast go into the water. As for the story itself, the citizens, the pastor and the boy all experience some tragic events.
"While the characters do face heavy things, the story is all about joy," said Holtschneider. "It's just the fun and love of this group of people. It may not turn out in a way that makes everyone happy, but you enjoy the story."
Sixteen years ago, Marshfield High School performed the production. Holtschneider said Kevin King, who also helps direct the show, was actually a character in that show. One of the math teachers was an assistant stage manager when she was there.
"I built a completely different set when we did it then," said Holtschneider. "I wanted to restage it in a different way, so that it’s brand new to the cast."
Although the script called for 11 roles, about 17 students ended up in the cast, according to Holtschneider, who said he wanted to bring more strength to the show and give students an opportunity to perform onstage. With the setting, Zion consisted of 40 people, and the show offers some religious vibes.
"The church in the fictional town burnt down years ago," said Holtschneider. "When the citizens find out one of the strangers come into town looking for work, they try to push him back to preaching, but he's not ready to do that. He's got his own problems to deal with. I won’t say the pastor’s lost his faith, but he’s struggling with whether or not he should pursue this."
Holtschneider said he had a completely different show in mind for the spring production, and it was already purchased and ready to go. Auditions hadn’t happened yet, but he had a dream about the students doing "The Diviners."
"I know it sounds really weird, but I just knew right away when I had the dream that it needed to be this show," said Holtschneider. "I felt really good about the cast we went with. It was cast a little differently than I predicted because I like surprises. Not only that, but it adds some variety."
As to why people should come see the show, Holtschneider said, "The story is amazing. I guarantee they will feel. I think there is something important about feelings and going through emotions, and this story runs a gamut of emotions. I really do believe they will feel it."
The production will start at 7 p.m. in the Carl and Glessie Young Community Auditorium. For ticket information, call 859-2165, ext. 1728.
