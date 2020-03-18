The Webster County Commissioners met Tuesday and passed an order restricting gatherings of more than 50 people between now and April 6.
The meeting also included Webster County Health Unit Administrator Terre Banks, Prosecuting Attorney Ben Berkstresser and Clerk Stan Whitehurst, all of whom endorsed the measure.
The commissioners said that they are encouraging cities within the county to pass a similar ordinance. “Each city will be responsible for their own ordinance,” clarified Commission President Paul Ipock.
A meeting of the Marshfield Board of Aldermen was announced for Tuesday night after The Mail’s press time, and this will be reported on via our website, www.marshfieldmail.com.
Before passing the measure, the commissioners received input from county leaders in the month department head meeting. “We are pretty much following the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Health Unit.”
Ipock participated in a meeting in Greene County Monday along with leaders of Stone, Christian, Lawrence and Taney counties, and all agreed to follow the same guidelines that Greene County was using.
Ipock noted that some churches might be affected by this order, but that many seem to be achieving social distancing on their own. “A lot of people are doing Facebook church, streaming; one of the churches is going to do a parking lot service, and some are doing multiple services,” he said.
The order applies to all gatherings.
Commissioner Randy Owens noted that the order is a common-sense measure until the current crisis is behind us. “At this time we’re in prevention mode, not panic mode,” he said. “We’re trying to prevent it; that’s why we’re doing this.”
Commissioner Dale Fraker, too, urged citizens to remain calm. “Everyone needs to use common sense,” he said.
Prosecutor Berkstresser went so far as to encourage people to look at the bright side. “I gave some words of encouragement to my employees and my family today,” he said. “This is an opportunity in a culture where we have no time — we’re running and going and doing all the time and barely meeting each other coming or going,” he said.
“This is a blessing, to have time to reflect on our families, our governance — how we can do it better, how we can be a better parent, a better citizen,” Berkstresser said. “We can choose it to be a blessing to each other rather than an opportunity to panic and be selfish.”
He concluded, “This is an opportunity — not an obstruction.”
Ipock noted that the sheriff and prosecutor agree and support the commissioners’ order, but he topped short of saying that they will be in full enforcement mode.
Owens added, “We trust the people of Webster County to follow this on their own goodwill. It’s everybody’s health. People will see that.”
The order runs through April 6, the date that schools are scheduled to be back in session and courts are to one again be open. “That date could change,” he said. “I’m hoping things will be in a lot better shape by then, but if not, it may be extended.”
