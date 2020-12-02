The news came as a shock for Carley McConnell of Rogersville during a virtual conference call with a representative from a college she began in November.
"I started my Masters of Nursing Education classes Nov. 1st at WGU," said McConnell. "I had got an email asking if they could set up a short video interview with me for the last step of the scholarship process."
McConnell was told by the interviewer, John Hardin, the WGU Strategic Partnerships Manager, that they just had a few more questions to ask her before they chose the recipients. A time was set up for a video conference on Nov. 11, according to McConnell.
"Once we were on the call, he introduced himself and asked me a couple questions about why I chose WGU and why I chose my degree," she said. "Then he said, 'Well, Carley, I'm actually not the one that chooses the winner of the scholarships. I just get tell the people who received them!'"
McConnell said she had a suspicion she received a scholarship just by Hardin's statement about choosing the winners, but she never expected him to pull out a "big check" with her name on it and $2,500 written out.
"I was very shocked and speechless," said McConnell. "I was really hoping to get a scholarship to help with my tuition, but I had no clue that I would be told like that."
The $2,500 Resiliency Scholarship is designed to assist students with the unforeseen financial struggles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and allow them to continue their course of study.
"I had to get a new computer because the screen went out on it, so I’m going to use the tuition money to pay off what’s left over on the computer repair," said McConnell. "I'm going to use the rest to pay my tuition for my school loans."
McConnell is a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, where she works on floor level 5A in the Mother-Baby unit. She earned her Associate of Arts degree at Ozarks Technical Community College in 2017 and her registered nurse degree at Southwest Baptist University in 2019. McConnell is pursuing a Master of Science in Nursing-Education (BSN-to-MSN) from WGU Missouri.
"I hope to become a college educator or a nurse educator at Mercy Hospital after I graduate," said McConnell. "When I was a sophomore in high school, I had to get a cyst on my ovaries removed. The nurses there showed me compassion and it was that compassion that got me interested in the field."
