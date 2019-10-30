A contractual snafu for the Interstate 44 interchange project was explained to the Marshfield Board of Aldermen at Thursday’s regular meeting. Steve Prange with CMT Engineering explained the terms of a contract between the City of Marshfield and Crawford, Murphy and Tilly, Inc.
He said when H.R. Quadri, based out of Van Buren, was awarded the contract for the interchange and roundabout, he solicited bids from everyone to do the surveying and the layout of all the improvements. CMT provided a quote to do that for all contractors who were bidding for the project. H.R. Quadri took the low bid in those services, and CMT itself happened to be the lowest bid out of all of the firms they talked to. Prange explained the original contract was set up where CMT would be a subcontractor to H.R. Quadri to do the layout for the entire project. In reviewing projects, the Missouri Department of Transportation said CMT couldn’t be a subcontractor to H.R. Quadri, so CMT decided to take the money H.R. Quadri has in its contract for layout services and transfer it over to CMT’s contract with the City of Marshfield. Prange explained they will see a change-order from the construction contract to reduce the contractor’s lump sum for the construction layout services that CMT bid on, and now the City will put that amount into their contract with CMT.
After the board approved the contract amendment, Prange presented the project budget and how the bids came in. He said what they have decide now is whether or not they want to do Alternate A, which includes landscaping inside the roundabout. Prange said they still have time to make a decision, but what he didn’t want to happen was H.R. Quadri coming back with a change order and costs to make that decision. He said it would be in the best interest of the city to make this decision sooner than later.
Prange noted he isn’t saying the City of Marshfield can’t go in after the project is done and do the Alternate A work later. He said once the job is complete, they can set a separate contract for the Elm Street project or the landscaping elements inside the roundabout. Prange said he is going to position the City of Marshfield with a maintenance agreement with MoDOT to ensure it will give them the right to do that. He explained he is hoping to get a maintenance agreement in place with MoDOT, known as a Growing Together Agreement. Prange said he is going to set that agreement off before the close of the project, so the City of Marshfield has the ability to come in afterwards if they want.
Mayor Robert Williams said he would like to see a financial layout of the landscaping and other factors before making a decision, along with talking to Joe Kinder of George K. Baum, the city’s financial and bonding consultant.
Prange agreed to that, finishing off with an update on the groundbreaking ceremony for the Interstate 44 interchange, which is set for Nov. 18.
