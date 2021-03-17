Recently, there was an issue of concern during closed session in the Rogersville Board of Aldermen meeting on March 3.
The discussion, according to the closed session minutes, regarded restructuring current employees to positions and job duties to better fit city needs without any reduction in pay. The position was in regards to the city administrator, which was brought up by alderman Marjorie Gelz.
"The board had an opportunity to discuss with another individual who had shown previous interest in the city, how to accomplish city needs and personnel training," she said. "We were trying to discuss the prospect (the individual who showed interest) and what that relationship would look like. The individual’s strong suit is management, which is something that, I noticed from previous experience within the city, is missing. And also, a lack of the city as a whole following proper procedures and policies."
She added the goal wasn't to try to get rid of the city administrator, but to try to utilize employee demonstrated talents to better fit the city’s needs, while also addressing areas where the city could use reinforcement.
"We also were trying to adjust job descriptions and duties without reduction of pay," she said.
From his perspective, Mayor Jon Hill said he wasn’t expecting a personnel issue to be brought up during the March 3 closed session regarding the city administrator position. He also said he, along with Alderman Leon Roderick and the current city administrator himself, weren’t expecting an unscheduled interview from the individual about the position, which wasn’t open to be filled.
“We haven’t been discussing city administrator positions at all since we have had our current administrator for almost two years now,” he said. “Normal protocol is that you need a new city administrator, either by replacing one or hiring a brand new person. You advertise it. Then they come in and interview with the board. It is talked about among the board and you have to have a motion from them because it is their vote.”
With the last three candidates that came in, he explained the first candidate didn’t have the experience to fully meet the position, the other individual wanted more money than what Hill thought the city should pay and the current city administrator had been the interim.
“I made a motion and said to the board, ‘Since I get the chance and you like the city administrator as the interim, I make a motion that we choose him. They said they agreed to that.’ That’s how it’s done. The candidate comes in and interviews. That individual reports to me.”
According to Article VI City Administrator Section 115.160 (Appointment — Tenure — Qualifications, section B of Appointment And Tenure), the tenure of the office of the City Administrator shall be for an indefinite term and shall be appointed by the Mayor with approval of the majority of the Board of Aldermen. He/she shall serve in such capacity until his/her resignation or removal. He/she may be removed from office by the action of the Mayor with the consent of the majority of the members of the Board of Aldermen.
Although he made a verbal resignation during the closed session on March 3, Hill said, and later stated in a written letter which was read aloud on K-ROG Wildcat TV on March 5, that he wasn’t resigning from his position as mayor.
"I was facing a lot of duress that night," he said. "I was dealing with illness on both my wife’s and my side of the family, so I had that on my mind while I was sitting at the meeting. Then having the city administrator issue brought up like that I just had a lot coming at me. I want to be clear that I’m not resigning from my position as mayor and will continue my role until the end of my term in 2022."
Some community members voiced their concerns about how the situation was handled during the open session of the March 11 meeting at Rogersville City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.