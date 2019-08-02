The Fordland Clinic is taking extra security measures for its patients after an unauthorized individual gained access to an employee’s email account.
On May 28, the Fordland Clinic discovered the individual used a phishing attack to enter the account. While logged in, the individual may have viewed emails containing electronic protected health information (ePHI) contained in the employee's account.
The ePHI that was viewed consisted of the patient's name, date of birth and limited medical information, such as a diagnosis, medication or treatment location. Joan Twiton with the Fordland Clinic noted there was no access to the patient’s entire medical records. For 18 patients, Social Security numbers were visible. In total, 881 individuals were affected.
During the investigation, the Fordland Clinic required changes of employee passwords. While no traces of unapproved changes or removal of epHI from the Fordland system were found, the incident is being treated as a breach of privacy and security since unauthorized viewing was possible, according to a press release from the Fordland Clinic.
Those affected by the incident have been notified via letter, press release and the Fordland Clinic website. Identity monitoring and protection services are being offered free of charge to individuals whose Social Security numbers were potentially affected. In addition, the Fordland Clinic is retraining employees on secure passwords and risks of unknown links and documents that are received in email.
"We have monthly training on information technology issues," said Twiton. "We will continue the training and implementing additional technical safety guards."
For questions regarding this matter, contact the following toll free number: (800) 478-1607; at prompt, press 9, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central Time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.