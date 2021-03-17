Following a COVID report from Michael Taylor, Mayor Natalie McNish spoke to the Marshfield Board of Aldermen about reaching out to the task force and Webster County Health Unit board.
She spoke to the board for their opinions about regulations and the mask ordinance, which is set to expire on March 31. Following that discussion,
Sam Rost, city administrator of Marshfield, talked about the financial report regarding the new city hall building.
He said BKD CPAs & Advisors will be in Marshfield this week about the space needs analysis at city hall. Rost said he spoke to Joe Herting and told him where they were as far as space needs and were going to review that.
Aside from that, Rost said he didn’t have any other updates on the project until they went through this next process.
Other action items:
• Paving specifications and bid contract with GRE Supplemental Agreement No. 2, approving the terms of between the city of Marshfield, Missouri and Great River Engineering
• Bill No. 2021-13 an ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign a contract between the city of Marshfield, Missouri and Westport Pools
