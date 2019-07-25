Nolan Vaclavicek is the newest member of the Marshfield Police Department, and he comes with the highest recommendation of Police Chief Doug Fannen.
Vaclavicek was sworn in at the July 11 meeting of the Marshfield Board of Aldermen.
Chief Fannen met Vaclavicek through their work in an Arkansas-based security company, to which Vaclavicek drove an hour to and from work every day. "He was the youngest person there, but he probably took it the most seriously," Fannen said.
Vaclavicek has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from College of the Ozarks, and he always told Chief Fannen that he wanted to be an officer.
"I told him if you ever make it through the police academy, Marshfield is the place you want to work," he said.
Chief Fannen talked up Marshfield as a city that really supports its police officers, and a nice place to live and work.
"We're glad to have him," he said, "and I know Nolan is very glad and very fortunate to get on here."
Caught after the meeting, Vaclavicek expressed his pleasure with the appointment.
"I am very excited to start here in Marshfield," he said. "It's an honor."
