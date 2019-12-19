The Marshfield Board of Aldermen is proceeding thoughtfully into the next fiscal year, with several financial issues taken up at the last meeting of the year Thursday.
One action approved by the board was the establishment of a cash flow reserve sufficient to cover monthly expenditures. The board voted to establish a $100,000 cash flow reserve, with the understanding that this is a figure the city will build toward.
The motion by Aldermen Rob Foster stated that the City of Marshfield would establish and maintain a cash flow reserve target of $100,000, and that the purpose of the fund would be to cover fluctuating revenue needs.
The motion also clarified that the 2020 budget would fund the reserve at only $45,000, with the intent to fully fund the $100,000 reserve fund within three years.
The measure was passed by unanimous vote.
Mayor Robert Williams clarified that the cash flow reserve was to cover month to month expenditures. Also on Thursday, the board considered a separate reserve fund to be used in situations of unbudgeted need, such as in a natural disaster or a serious economic downturn. A revised policy for this reserve will be discussed at a future board meeting.
The meeting also included a discussion of a cost of living adjustment (COLA) for city staff, with historic data presented for the period from 2006 to present.
COLA is set by the Social Security administration, and it fluctuates. In the period of the study, the COLA figure ranged from a low of 0.0% in 2009 and 2010 to a high of 5.8% in 2008. The average over the period was 1.92%. Alderman Foster noted that any time city staff received annual increases of more than the COLA rate, they were really getting a raise instead of a cost of living adjustment.
Mayor Williams suggested that the board develop a policy about cost of living adjustments. Foster agreed that this would be a good idea. Said Foster, "There are some years where our cost of living actually goes backwards, and even in recent history." He added that he was not suggesting a change for the fiscal year under consideration.
The board director city Finance Director Monica Robinson to study the issue in the interest of a future policy for increases.
In other business, the board …
• Held a public hearing for a zoning change from R1 (residential) to B1 (business) at the request of Peteyboy Properties, LLC. Gail Brown, representing the company, told the board that she bought the former Cox Clinic, 941 W. Hubble Drive, but then found that it was zoned residential, even though Cox occupied the building as early as 1995. The board approved an ordinance amending the code.
• Held a public hearing for the same property to be annexed into the city with certain adjacent territory. The board also approved an ordinance allowing the annexation.
• Learned that Vortex Aquatic Structures International, Inc., has dismantled a faulty play structure from the children’s area of the new city pool. Westport Construction is working with Vortex to write a direct contract with the city to replace the structure; with such a contract in place, the city can make final payment to general contractor Westport Construction, and then Westport can pay subcontractors. Westport's hope, according to architect Kristi Beattie of Sapp Design, architects of the pool, is "that you would be willing to cut them loose, basically."
• Considered a voluntary annexation petition from the Missouri Department of Transportation for property adjacent to and including the city’s wastewater treatment property and the interchange project, including Rifle Range Road, the planned Route 66 park, and Hubble Drive to the current city limits. The board directed City Attorney Paul Link to look into whether city ordinances allow annexing roadbeds without including adjacent properties.
• Approved a bid from Jim Kooiman to mow hay on 32 acres of land west of the city cemetery. His bid was $1,000 for one year.
• Approved a bid from Herschel and Chad Young to rent 60 acres of combined pasture and woodland for cropping of hay and grazing of horses or cattle. This is a sludge application site. Their bid was $1,600 for two years.
• Approved an Arvest Visa purchasing card program.
• Renewed a contract with Cintas for uniform services at a savings from the current Cintas contract. The contract has a term of three years and is priced per item.
The meeting adjourned into a closed session to discuss legal actions or causes of litigation. No action was taken following the closed session.
