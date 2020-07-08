Marshfield Mayor Natalie McNish issued an executive order Monday to ramp up COVID-19 restrictions following an increase in the county’s cases.
With the order, which goes into effect Friday, Marshfield moves from Phase 2, Step 3, of its response back to Phase 2, Step 2, with additional guidelines recommended.
The shift is a response to a sharp rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the county. In a letter sent to business owners Monday, McNish cites an increase from 18 cases on June 15 to 45 cases as of Sunday, with 20 of those active.
"This is the largest number of active cases we have seen at one time, and while it is concerning, I feel we are very fortunate that number is as low as it is," she wrote.
Mayor McNish noted that her new order is a continuation of several existing guidelines, with the issuance of some new guidelines meant to solidify the city's approach to fighting the virus "while allowing commerce to take place at the highest level possible."
McNish noted, "At this time, this order 'strongly encourages' facemark protection and 'strongly discourages' mass gatherings. These wordings require each of us to exercise personal responsibility for our actions and make the best decisions possible for our community no matter what our opinion of this virus may be."
She added, "I will be the first to tell you, I have visited businesses and attended mass gatherings without the use of face mask protection. I promise to try and do better, and that is what this order is asking of everyone else as well."
Mayor McNish's order includes the following new requirements:
• Social distancing of not less than six feet between any person or group of people who do not reside together is mandated, and where the nature of the business makes that impossible (such as in barbershops, dental offices, nail salons, etc.), face masks will be rehired.
• In dining establishments, tables must be spaced six feet apart, and parties of no more than 10 patrons may occupy a single table.
• Self-service businesses, such as buffets, must shift to a full-service model or implement safety controls, including listing access to serving and eating utensils (such as plates and silverware), providing all customers with disposable gloves and requiring their use in a self-serve area, and not refilling used glasses at soda fountains.
The order also includes disease prevention measures that are not required, but strongly encouraged. These include requiring face mask protection for all employees and customers/patrons and limiting mass gatherings of 50 or more people.
• All businesses, public operations and gatherings are required to implement frequent and enhanced sanitation practices, including hand washing and use of sanitizer for employees; disinfection of touch surfaces such as door handles, cash registers, writing utensils, soda fountains, etc.; and frequent cleaning of restroom facilities, with limitation of communal restroom facilities to one person at a time unless they are members of the same family.
• Occupancy limits of retail businesses will remain at 25% or less of its building code occupancy for buildings under 10,000 square feet and at 10% or less for buildings of 10,000 square feet or more.
• The county’s existing requirements will remain in place for entertainment/recreation venues, places of worship, retail or other businesses, restaurants, food stores, gas stations, convenience stores and food pickup/delivery services.
The city also commits to educating citizens about risks and precautions related to COVID-19, and it encourages all of those who believe they have been exposed to the illness or who exhibit its symptoms to seek medical attention.
