The City of Marshfield has four main projects slated through the end of 2019, according to assistant city administrator Sam Rost.
Rost released the project list at the July 11 meeting of the Marshfield Board of Aldermen.
First up is a drainage ditch and erosion repair project behind the fire station and 911 building. Rost said that this is a project that has an Aug. 31 deadline to receive reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, so its completion is a priority.
Next, by Sept. 20, the city plans to complete a pour-in-place project for park properties through a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
“It’s a fairly large undertaking for city crews,” Rost said, noting that it would include playground surfaces and sidewalks around them. Contractors have a deadline of Oct. 31, and city crews must prep the area so that it is ready to go for them to work.
By Nov. 15, the city will complete repairs on two areas of South Prairie Lane, to include sub-grade and concrete patching and repairs. This work will begin after Sept. 20.
Finally, the city will finish out the year by completing work on the walking trail on the new section of North Elm from Highway CC to the pool. This includes 250 feet of millings and grading, plus tapering of the 10-12-foot ditch with earthworks and grass.
Rost said that the projects will entail a little bit of overlap, and that completion dates may vary. He added that weather can be unpredictable in late fall, and because there is no deadline on the trail project, it may turn into a 2020 project.
"This is as realistic as what I can do at this point," he told the city leaders.
