There was some miscommunication between city staff and the Marshfield Board of Aldermen regarding a request for information.
It was addressed during Thursday night's Board of Aldermen meeting, following a presentation given by Joe Jackson regarding the city hall and city owned properties, more specifically the Nesbitt Construction estimate for renovation of the future city hall. Foster said the board needed to set a plan on what direction they want to go with the project. Alderman Stacy Lee said the first step would be to determine the worth of the current city hall building and the property on the square. The sale of the current building would offset the cost of the other building, according to Lee. Foster said he completely supported that plan, but the only reason he put off the decision is if another alderman was in favor of it, then it's worth putting in an appraisal. Alderman Mark Bowers brought up a concern, as to why this topic became an x-file when it was on the forefront of discussion, adding there were talks of how to fund it. City administrator John Benson said he and Mayor Robert Williams, along with the finance committee, were in the middle of the budget process, focusing on getting the priority 1 budget done.
Alderman Rob Foster asked how that is completely contrary to what the board needs in order to do a budget by having information on what costs the board has expressed. He asked Williams if he requested Benson to do that and how it makes sense to ask him not to present this information. Williams said he didn’t ask anyone not to present it, noting Foster was the one who pushed hard for a revenue budget to be presented to the board. Williams explained the focus in the finance team was to work to come up with that revenue neutral budget. He said he didn't have an answer as to whether they could have done more to bring this alongside it. Foster interjected, stating he didn’t understand how that was relevant to the board’s desire for information they asked for, which included the Revenue Neutral Budget. He said he presumed that’s why Williams didn’t bring it because that would make it revenue neutral.
Williams clarified his focus was on staff time and what they’re working on. He took it in another direction, stating what Foster presented as being a perception of the high priority of this is simply that Williams said he did see it as a priority, but it's not the same understanding he has of the level of priority or the urgency of it.
Williams said they have been working on this for quite some time and it continually moves forward, adding he wasn’t opposed to moving it forward in a quicker pace. The only thing he communicated he was opposed to involved the use of unallocated cash dollars, noting that they needed another revenue source in order to make sure they had the funding to move it forward.
Williams explained he knows they had conversations regarding what to do about city hall and where they're going to go. He stated the process has moved forward, but maybe not at the speed Foster would like. Foster said it’s not necessarily about the speed he feels it should be going, as the speed it could have because of the information being available to be presented to the board.
Williams said he isn’t in agreement with Foster, but he did agree they need to move it forward and find a new revenue source. Foster said he stressed Williams needed to back up what the board is asking for, adding he felt that’s what Williams’ role is as mayor and that he wasn’t doing it. Williams said he backs up what the board is asking for, but he doesn’t back up what one Aldermen says.
When asked by Foster if they had asked for the Nesbitt renovation information, Bowers said they had asked for it back in July to have it brought up before the budget discussion, adding it was ready in October. Williams said he would be happy to look over the meeting minutes and see what was mentioned since he had no recollection of it. Alderman Stacy Lee said she agreed with Bowers that it had been asked for more than once. Bowers added they didn’t receive the document presented at this meeting. Alderman Vicky Montgomery said they couldn’t get it if the staff didn’t have it. Bowers addressed Benson, stating he received this information in October and that it was supposed to be in that next meeting. Benson said this is the first time he read the document that Joe Jackson of Nesbitt Construction presented. He said his meeting with Jackson took place in October when they met. Jackson said he gave Benson the basic numbers of the budget Oct. 15 and typed it up and sent it, adding it got put into junk mail. Benson said he had checked his junk mail and didn’t see the email there. Lee and Foster asked why there wasn’t a followup in writing if they had talked verbally, which Benson explained he and Jackson discussed coming into a meeting, but the timing was off and he had been working on the Priority 1 budget. Foster said the board wanted that information as part of the discussion.
Williams commented while there’s nothing they can do about what information was or wasn’t received, they have the information now, so the board can vote to have it expedited at this point. Foster said he would like to have an appraisal for the current city hall and the police department, so that together with the information, it is understood that if it’s a successful vote, it’s also board direction to proceed with all of the information they need to make a decision with relocation of city hall, the downtown business district of the square. Montgomery asked if the board will be receiving more quotes for appraisals and if that was already in the plan. Foster amended the motion to go out for full bid process on those appraisals and to move it forward by next meeting. He clarified his former point that the board wants to continue to have a full evaluation and be aided by staff to obtain information on the right process to move or not move forward with the city hall.
“No action is a waste of taxpayer money,” said Foster. “No action is a decision. Another action is we move forward and try to make the move happen. Another action is we sell the property we don’t intend to use when we’re in the process of and have most of the time I’ve been on the board, been interested in divesting property that we don’t need. Every property has some sort of expense, from the most basic to in most cases, complicated expenses. We need to look after our taxpayers dollars better than that. We’ve come a long way on that. The maps and so forth is nice, but now we need to turn that and other information in some form of action for information we can to use.”
After withdrawing his motion, Foster said he would go out for bid and pursue appraisals for the current city hall and the police station. Following board approval, he presented his second proposal, which included that the board wants to pursue all pertinent information to relocate city hall.
Williams said he doesn't have any opposition to the board pursuing all pertinent information. He said he disagreed that not moving city hall into that building is a waste of money at this point. He said they hold onto property for future use and they’re holding onto 15 acres in case they need to build the water treatment plant at some point in time. In addition, Williams stressed again his support of moving the project forward, but making sure they find a revenue source. Following further discussion, the board approved the decision.
