A major financial action was taken by the Marshfield Board of Aldermen in its regular bimonthly meeting, held via Zoom Thursday.
The main action taken by the city was the issuance of bonds for improvements to the waterworks and sewerage systems in the city.
Joe Kinder of Stifel, the city's investment services consultant, reported to the board on the bond process that had taken place earlier that day.
"We were in the market with your bonds this morning," Kinder said. "Things went tremendously well."
Kinder said that the city ended up borrowing almost $11 million through the bonds, and interest rates for repayment will be no higher than 3.3%, but probably in the low 2% range.
Kinder called borrowing approximately $10.7 million over 30 years at a little over 2% "a great result."
Key to procuring the low interest rate were improved financial ratings for the city (which earned an A rating) and its insurance (which earned an AA rating).
"I can't stress enough how great that was," Kinder said.
Revenue bonds for the combined waterworks and sewerage system came to $5,297,155.07. The board had also approved borrowing roughly $5 million for water system improvements through a state revolving fund loan from the Department of Natural Resources.
Stifel sold the waterworks and sewerage system revenue bonds in the bond market on Thursday. Sam Rost, acting city administrator, said that the bond money is put into a money market account to generate interest until it is spent.
Thursday's meeting was the second virtual meeting for the city leaders, allowable because of the state of civil emergency in the city.
