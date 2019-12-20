On Monday, Dec. 9, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced in a 2:44 p.m. news release that he had filed a lawsuit against the City of Marshfield for alleged use of traffic quotas.
It wasn’t until late Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, at approximately 11:15 a.m. that the the city was finally served notice of the lawsuit.
As announced in the Dec. 11 edition of The Mail, Schmitt represents the State of Missouri in a suit alleging that the Marshfield Police Department is illegally enforcing a traffic quota system. Specifically, the suit states that Police Chief Doug Fannen required his officers to issue at least 16 traffic citations per month and informed those officers that their performance evaluations would be dependent upon their hitting that figure.
The AG’s news release was distributed throughout the state, with media outlets in St. Louis, Kansas City and points in between reporting on what the news release referred to as an “illegal traffic ticket quota scheme.”
But Marshfield city leaders only learned of the lawsuit when The Mail called officials for a comment immediately after we received the AG’s release.
In an interview Monday, Marshfield Mayor Robert Williams said that he is not worried about the lawsuit. “We have absolutely no concerns about it because it is completely meritless,” he said.
In fact, the city pulls in only 6% of its revenue from traffic citations, when state law allows up to 20% of city revenue to come from this source.
In a column that appears on today’s opinion page (5A), the mayor explains two factors that contributed to an increase in traffic citation revenue from 2% a few years ago to 6% today. First, the city has provided all police vehicles with radar capability. Previously, only one vehicle was equipped to catch speeders.
Second, the city hired a traffic officer who would focus specifically on traffic enforcement, in part to free up other officers to respond to calls and to address other types of crime.
Mayor Williams noted, “I have 100% confidence to know that the things that are alleged are not things that we engage in.”
