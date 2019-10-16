The Marshfield Board of Aldermen meeting on Thursday served as the start of an ongoing conversation about the city's recycling program.
Mayor Robert Williams stressed that the purpose of the conversation would be to seek information, and that no decisions would be made at the meeting unless the board decided otherwise. He addressed Mike Frazier, general manager of Web-Co Custom Industries, regarding a presentation Frazier had brought to the Marshfield Board of Aldermen in August about his desire to have users pay a fee for service per station. Williams noted the city had already moved forward with that decision and it was being built into the 2020 budget to do that. He said as they were doing that, they received news the Web-Co Custom Industries board voted to discontinue service as of Nov. 1, which they didn't know about.
Frazier explained it was during the Web-Co Custom Industries board meeting on Sept. 23 when Web-Co's financial auditor came in to do their year-end report and recommended that the business should close down its recycling program, due to the loss of recycling over the last year. He also said the decision was made public on Sept. 30 at their annual meeting. Prior to that, Frazier said he was looking at the program more long term and that Web-Co applied for and received a grant from the Marshfield Area Community Foundation, trying everything they could do to run out of deficit, but to keep recycling open.
"Our board was looking at the long-term care of Web-Co Custom Industries and the 85 disabled employees and to keep those people employed," said Frazier. "That's why the board made this business decision. That's all that it was."
To clarify, Williams asked Frazier about another opportunity mentioned where Web-Co could potentially get moved in there with a revenue producer. Frazier explained he was hoping to bring in other business machinery that would operate in that space, and he noted that if he had to shut it down, he would need to replace it and keep his people, but the opportunity wasn’t there. As far as recycling goes, Williams clarified with Frazier that the decisions made by China are what was driving this since they are no longer accepting recyclables and because of that there is no market, which Frazier confirmed.
"Setting aside the environmental issue for a second because I’m not totally sure keeping a recycling system going in an environment like that actually addresses the environmental concerns, what exactly is happening to the recyclable material in that situation?" Williams asked Frazier.
"The majority of cardboard does go to recycling," said Frazier. "Tin, aluminum and glass and grades 1 through 2 plastic are being recycled. Grades 3 through 7 plastic are landfillable. Mixed office paper are landfillable because there is absolutely nothing they can do with this.”
Williams asked if at some level part of the items Web-Co collects would continue to be recycled, even though they would not make money off of them, and Frazier said they would. Frazier also added part of the items are currently going to a landfill, and it’s not going to help the environment to continue collecting them, except for keeping them off the roadside and other places where people dump them.
“Some of those products have had value before, and it fluctuates, like anything else,” said Frazier. “Talking with fellow professionals, their suggestion is, 'You continue to take it because you’ve trained consumers to recycle and bring this in.' There's some sorting and some labor. Get your value. We just dispose of the bad because that bad may be bad today, but the next month, it may have value in the end, but you’re still getting your consumers to recycle and correctly take care of their products.'"
If they continue the recycling program, Frazier said Web-Co will be making changes as to what they can and cannot take. He said they will secure their properties so they do not receive recycling after hours anymore and cut down the cost that way. In that scenario, Williams asked Frazier what happens to their cost of operation as they reduce what they're able to collect. Frazier said it doesn't change much, but they will still have to do sorting and educating the public about how to properly separate their recyclables.
Frazier added that hopefully they can save some money by not having to take care of mattresses, TVs and refrigerators dropped off at the recycling site. When asked if they were already doing that right now, Frazier said they were, but to offset those costs in the past, he has gone to Walmart and obtained a community grant to help with those after-hour dumpings. He added that type of grant request from the community will continue.
To have a better understanding, Williams asked Frazier, “If I were to say recycling were a losing venture nationwide, there is nobody making money off that, however, even though you are not able to produce enough revenue off of it, there are still certain items that will be recycled and will have some environmental impact, correct?”
Frazier agreed, noting Web-Co is only collecting 3% total in all of Webster County, so the potential is huge, but right now, huge is just a bigger deficit because of the market. Williams addressed Webster County northern commissioner Dale Fraker and county clerk Stan Whitehurst, who were both present at the meeting. He noted the county has already had a conversation regarding this issue, and Fraker said they spoke with city administrator John Benson and Frazier last Tuesday about it.
"The county has had a lot of history with the recycling center years ago," said Fraker. "A lot of the equipment was purchased by the county. I know business is business, but dollars aside, it’s very important to a lot of people in the community. Like Mike said, if we lose it, we’re going to see a lot more trash. I know, talking about county roads, a substantial amount of trash that the road department picks up every day. The county commission is ready to help Frazier in whatever way we can to keep the recycling program open."
Whitehurst shared some thoughts regarding the issue, stating, “This is really the beginning of a conversation. We don’t have a set timeline, but there are a lot more unknown questions than there are known. The general concept is the three organizations represented generally recognize it’s easier to keep a program going than it is to shut it down and try to rebuild it at some later point, if that period of time isn't over the long run. It's a difficult message to send to the public when a program stops and starts, and so if there is able to be some way we could forestall the closure of the center while we figure out some long-range plan, if that’s not a financial burden, that would be the goal."
For his second thought, Whitehurst said he would not want to see the county get into a situation where there is an unknowing subsidy that would go on for an unspecified period of time, stating they just couldn’t underwrite any loss for it.
"There needs to be some defined plan for how much and for how long, because we have a responsibility to all the voters, not only the ones who are using the recycling center," said Whitehurst. "It’s a matter of balance."
Whitehurst went back to the history of the recycling program, stating it started back in the early 1990s. The state issued a mandate to cities and counties through the Department of Natural Resources, which wanted all cities and counties to come up with a solid waste management plan. Whitehurst noted there was a fairly coercive element to it — if you didn’t do this by a certain date, you were going to be in trouble. The plan needed to show how cities and counties were going to reduce the tonnage that went into landfills by one-third by a defined time, as well as penalties that might come along by a certain date. That’s what originally induced the county to get involved in a recycling program, Whitehurst said.
"It has been a good experience, but it’s been challenging all the way," said Whitehurst. "It’s never been really something, from our standpoint, that was a money-generating thing. It’s always had some degree of financial loss involved."
Whitehurst said the general concept would be is there a way that a limited subsidy could be offered for a defined period of time to keep the current facility operating. Then, in April or August of 2020, the public could be presented with a ballot initiative to see if they are interested enough in the recycling program to sustain it over the long term.
"Basically, let’s use August as an example, if the city or the county would assist through a subsidy Web-Co Custom Industries to go until that time," said Whitehurst. "If the vote is 'yes,' we would need to continue that subsidy until such a time as that tax would come in, which would be the end of the year. If the voters said 'no,' we would cease and Nov. 1 would become Sept. 1. It looks like there would be a couple ways that could be accomplished — a couple of statutes that would enable that. We need more time to send that to legal counsel and make sure we are on solid ground, because I don’t know anybody else that’s doing that right now."
Williams identified some potential problems regarding the ballot idea, stating the April ballot would be off the table for the city because in a public meeting, the Marshfield Fire Protection District has been working toward an annexation.
"We are not going to do anything to get in the way of anything they are doing," said Williams. "That already has been a priority to us. We would be very careful about that, so the April ballot is a challenge. I don't know all the details about it. Maybe we’ll find out the April ballot isn’t a challenge. I'm just giving you my best information. As of right now, it would be a challenge for us. However, we don’t decide when something goes on the ballot. That would be up to petitioners, because the ballot would have to be done by Web-Co Custom Industries potentially."
Regarding Williams’ comment, Whitehurst pointed out it would depend on which section of statutes the city would implement it under. Without getting into dollar figures, Williams identified with Frazier the loss Web-Co is experiencing right now is approximately $5,000 a month, based on the last fiscal year of history, which he agreed.
Don Stockton, a resident of Marshfield, also came forward and spoke about the recycling program.
"This is not a unique problem to Marshfield or Webster County," said Stockton. "This is a problem that exists all over the state and all over the country. We need communities all over the state, who have addressed this in different ways. They’ve contracted it out to recycling companies, like Republic, for instance. It’s a trash and recycling concern, and they would be happy to provide that service to this county or this community for a fee. Of course, they’re going to charge their customers for removal of trash and recycling material as well, but that is an option that needs to be explored because that could be a cost-effective way to handle your recycling and not be done at the local level.”
Williams mentioned the Marshfield Board of Aldermen recently announced it was going to look at taking over management of sanitation in two years, adding they have to get two-year notice to do that, which has been given. One of the reasons for that is wanting to pursue curbside recycling, according to Williams. Stockton said he was aware of that decision and agreed it would help with the costs.
"We all know that not everyone uses trash services," said Stockton. “Not everyone recycles. They find a county road or find an open dumpster and toss it in there. Still, I would encourage a robust conversation and collaboration, and getting some expert advice, along with benchmarking with other communities about how they have had to deal with this problem."
