The 2020 budget for the City of Marshfield is not quite finished, following Thursday's meeting of the Board of Aldermen.
That meeting was held to approve funding of "Priority 2" budget items from a list of ranked expenditures.
The city uses a budgeting system that lists "Priority 1" items — those expenditures that are necessary for the city to continue operating at its current level without interruption — and then lower-priority expenditures that are further ranked according to importance by the city’s Finance Committee.
The Aldermen decided that more information and discussion was needed before tackling the Priority 2 items, so those will be taken up in subsequent meetings of the board.
Priority 2 items being considered for the 2020 budget include items from the general fund, the water fund, the wastewater treatment plant fund, the combined and restricted parks funds and the cemetery fund.
The highest-ranked expenditures being considered within the general fund are paving projects, website design and equipment purchases. Total unallocated cash balance after passage of the revenue-neutral 2020 budget is $420,433.
Water fund expenditures being considered include cleaning of towers, purchases of equipment and a new building (a big-ticket item estimated at $250,000). A total of $907,888 remains unallocated in the 2020 budget.
Wastewater priorities include formation of a wastewater master plan and numerous equipment needs. A total of $767,674 remains available here.
The combined parks and restricted parks priorities are topped by a Patriot Park schematic design and marketing plan, a disc golf course and the hiring of a full-time recreation supervisor (estimated cost: $47,109). The funds have $1,212,846 in unallocated funds.
And the cemetery fund priorities are topped by cemetery expansion at $300,000 and the development of a niche structure for cremains at a cost of $135,700. The cemetery fund has an unallocated balance of $455,921.
As the Priority 1 budget has already been approved, the city decided to consider lower-priority budget items in 2020, rather than rushing a vote in the last meeting of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.