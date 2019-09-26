The City of Marshfield will investigate all options available for effective provision of trash services in the city, following passage of a resolution at its Sept. 12 meeting.
The resolution states that in order to determine the feasibility of a sustainable, long-term, city-wide trash collection program at an acceptable cost, the city needs to collect data from users, providers and similar cities.
The resolution provides two-year notice to trash collection services currently at work in the city that the City of Marshfield may begin providing such services itself.
The two-year period began Sept. 12. Options available to the city range from doing nothing to contracting with a single provider to establishing a trash collection department of its own, though the latter is regarded in early board discussions as unlikely.
Although the resolution covers both commercial and residential trash collection, city administration of commercial trash collection is thought to be unlikely as well.
In other business, the board …
• Directed city staff to research the best location for a handicapped parking space for the Webster County Historical Museum.
• Also directed staff to research computer backup policy coverage, which the city had through Liberty Technical Solutions. The board reviewed recommendations from Liberty on protecting the city’s computer network from cyber attacks.
