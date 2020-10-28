The city received top honors from the APA’s Missouri Chapter for the Marshfield Community Growth Plan. On Oct. 8, 2020, the MO-APA presented this award at their annual fall conference at the Oasis Hotel and Conference Center in Springfield, MO.
Every year the APA receives applications from around the state which exemplify great planning. The awards committee then reviews the applicants to select the most outstanding overall plans, best practices and ongoing implementation efforts.
The Outstanding Plan Award is given to a plan which advances the science and art of planning. The Community Growth Plan serves as just that. Its executive summary states it will, "guide the community's initiatives, including the physical, social, economic and natural environment."
"It started with vision casting years and years ago –– the board really wanted to get citizen input on where we go from here. That citizen input is the underlying direction that builds this document," said Mayor Natalie McNish.
That information was then formed into a detailed plan that has begun implementation in the city.
The plan states, "It also serves to help direct future land use, zoning, land subdivision and the quality, timing and intensity of future land use and development."
"Every community should have a comprehensive plan –– we've had multiple comp plans but in the last 20 years we haven't had one that we've really been satisfied with. With this one we took a different approach with a vision-casting process and planning and zoning," explained Deputy City Administrator Sam Rost.
"We really wanted the city to take ownership with this so rather than having an engineering firm put it together and give a tour to the planning and zoning commission, we worked with CMT and planning consultant Scott Hanson, who worked through countless hours to develop the plan," he said. "It took a lot of man hours to get there but it was a much different approach than most city’s take to get to a comp plan."
"The citizens of Marshfield’s input is the backbone of what this plan became. So this award is just as much theirs as it is the Planning and Zoning Commission, as it is Scott Hanson and as it is the city's," McNish added.
Effective implementation of the Growth Plan requires a wide variety of community partners working over an extended period of time to achieve the plan’s goals and objectives.
"This plan has been adopted by the Planning and Zoning Commission as the city’s comprehensive plan," she said. "It's also been adopted by GRO Marshfied, by the Chamber of Commerce, by the Marshfield Community Foundation and Marshfield schools."
Each area of the Community Growth Plan has an actionable item and it outlines who, individually or collectively, is responsible for the implementation of that goal.
"Each one of the key groups that have adopted the plan has bought into it fully and supports their actionable item," explained McNish. "Having that community buy-in really makes the overall goals possible to achieve."
The unique approach to the growth plan attributes to its successful implementation thus far and recognition from the APA.
"The citizens have won this award as well –– because without their input and direction through those vision castings to get the information about what they wanted to see Marshfield become, we never could’ve gotten to the award-winning growth plan that we have."
