John Benson, Marshfield's city administrator, has taken employment in the south Texas city of Beeville and is leaving employment with Marshfield.
With a population of 13,000, Beeville is a larger city for Benson, who brings to his new position a large portfolio of experience in community development and several major infrastructure projects.
Benson’s last day of work in Marshfield is Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.
