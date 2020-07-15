Since the reopening, pastors and staff are taking precautions to maintain health guidelines regarding COVID-19.
"From March to April, all of the churches altered the way they did services by not meeting," said Mitch Fisher, Webster County Baptist Association director of missions. "They did it through various ways, such as Facebook Live and pre-recorded messages. Many of them downloaded their messages to a Youtube channel."
When it was allowed, some did drive-in churches, where people could listen to a sermon from inside their vehicles. One church did a conference call and a pastor would preach into the phone, according to Fisher.
"The churches were really good about adjusting," said Fisher. "Some of them even had outdoor church. This is new ground for all of us, but we’ve tried to work together through it."
Fisher said pastors in the area have been monitoring the progression of COVID-19. They check what the church capacity is and keep in check with state and local departments. Twice a month, Fisher participated in conference calls with other church denominations and asked them how they have responded to COVID-19.
"I've talked to people from different associations around the state," said Fisher. "I've listened in on conferences in places like Kansas City and St. Louis. I will listen usually once a week to information from the state health department."
In June, most of the churches started meeting back together. To Fisher's knowledge, all but two churches have started meeting up again. Pastor Billy Young of Black Oak Baptist Church said they are following guidelines set by the Webster County Health Unit, including marking off every other pew.
"We have a table with face masks, sanitizing wipes and gloves," said Young. "We are not passing around the offering plate and following everything that the health unit requests at the best of our ability. Also, on the signs, we have to keep six feet of distance between families outside of the home."
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released a checklist for communities of faith to use, in order to protect the health of their staff and congregants. The checklist suggests that churches designate a staff person to be responsible for responding to COVID-19 concerns.
"I can't say if every church has a designated person," said Fisher. "I think all of our pastors and their staff monitor COVID cases and try to keep their congregants informed as best as they can."
At Marshfield Christian Church, Alex Ruth, pastor of Marshfield Christian Church, said he serves as the staff person.
"It's just me," said Ruth. "I'm the only full-time staff of the church. I would be assisted by the church secretary, but I would/will have primary responsibility."
Ruth said they started with in-person worship at the beginning of June. With the services, they have recommended masks, have sanitizer throughout the building and other methods to follow safety protocols.
"Communion is pre-packaged," said Ruth. "We are only using every other pew. I am staying informed by checking with the health unit, CDC, Webster County Unit and Greene County Health Unit almost daily."
In cases of sick individuals, Fisher noted they encourage people to stay at home if they are not feeling well. He added they provide options for staff and congregants at higher risk for severe illnesses that limit their exposure risk.
"I know some churches offer remote participation in services, like online options," said Fisher. "We just want people to be safe, so if they aren’t feeling good, we encourage them to stay home."
Regarding positive exposure cases in churches, Fisher said, "There's only so much we can do, but we try to take the necessary precautions and do the best we can. All pastors and leaders try to update their staff and congregation, as far as potential exposures and things like that. Again, this is new ground for all of us."
Fisher added, "I would encourage people to be patient with others and be patient with the pastors and staff. I know this has been tough, but we will get through it. I would encourage them to stay the course. Pastors are still preaching and teachers are still teaching, and we need to share hope to people, so thankfully we still have ways to do that.”
