SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Hospital, STAND Against Trafficking and the Child Advocacy Center will offer free training to deal with sex trafficking 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Jan. 28-29.
The event will be held at the Hammons Heart Institute auditorium, 1235 E. Cherokee St., Springfield.
Titled "A Community Response to Child Sex Trafficking and Exploitation Specialized Training," the training aims to construct a collaborative, comprehensive response for child victims of sex trafficking. It will examine the exploitation victims endure and the ways in which traffickers recruit, groom and maintain control of their victims. An aim of the training is development of an action plan for child protection, law enforcement and juvenile justice systems. Continuing education credit is available.
For more information, visit www.bit.ly/1282020 or email StandAgainstTrafficking417@gmail.com.
