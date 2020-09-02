Opinions are mixed on the consent judgment filed in the lawsuit pitting the State of Missouri against the City of Marshfield for an alleged traffic citation quota scheme.
There is one point of some agreement, however: By reaching a settlement, taxpayers are no longer on the hook, or rather hooks, for the expenses of the lawsuit, as a case pitting the state against the city is sort of a double-ended fishing pole, with taxpayers footing both bills.
Mayor Natalie McNish said that she felt very good about the settlement. "I did not feel that we should continue fighting a lawsuit paid by the taxpayers on both sides," she said.
She pointed out that the state asked for training for the city officers, and that’s not such a bad thing. "Education is never something I would disagree with,” she said. "Even when we feel we do know a subject very well, education is always a good idea."
The suit also asks for an internal policy to clarify that quotas are not permitted, and McNish said that this has already been passed. “There isn’t anything in that policy that we don't already do," she said.
The state will review the Marshfield Police Department’s progress in a year.
McNish said that the city concedes that its actions could have been construed in the way that the AG interpreted them. "I 100% agree with that comment,” she said. “It provided that appearance, if you didn’t know the rest of the story about what was going on. … I can see where they got that.”
Police Chief Doug Fannen is also glad to have the matter behind him.
"I know how I feel and I know what our records show," he said. "I know we’ve always done what’s right."
Fannen initially wanted to fight the state’s allegations. "Whose money do you spend to fight? Taxpayers,'" he said.
He added that the public will judge his officers and his department through their actions. "That's just not how we operate," he said. "Let them make their minds up."
One person who was not in favor of setting is former Mayor Robert Williams.
"There is no victory or vindication in declaring something to be true that is a complete fabrication," Williams told The Mail. "In fact, it's a compromise that I don't think I would ever come to, not even to save $50,000 in legal fees.”
Williams characterized Attorney General Eric Schmitt as an eager politician who wanted to claim another victory in what Williams called his assault on rural communities and law enforcement agencies in an effort to climb the political ladder.
"It seems popular (at least these days) to appear to be anti-law enforcement. In my view, he does it well. In reality, every board member, mayor and police officer knows there is no established citation quota policy in Marshfield."
The matter will be addressed further in the Sept. 9 issue of The Mail.
