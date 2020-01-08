A Conway man has 11 charges against him, including child molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor child.
The charges were filed against Mark Clements in regards to an incident that happened in December. According to a probable cause statement, on Dec. 17, deputies responded to an address of a reporting person in Conway. They made contact with three adults. One of the witnesses said they had observed illicit pictures of the victim on a phone, later identified as belonging to Clements.
The witness said Clement had left the phone at the residence for the victim to play games on. According to the statement, they had observed an inappropriate video that Clements took of the victim. Deputies went to Clements residence and asked if he would come to the Webster County Sheriff's Office for a non-custodial interview. Clements agreed and was transported by a Webster County deputy.
During the interview, Clements said he had taken four or five still images of the victim. He said he recorded the victim at least two times. He said in the statement he had also taken inappropriate pictures of another victim. Clements also said he had 50-60 other images depicting child pornography on his phone, which he downloaded from the internet.
A bond appearance hearing has been set for Feb. 11 at the Webster County Courthouse.
