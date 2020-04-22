The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about temporary alterations to laws regarding student-athletes and their scholastic coaches when school is typically out of session.
At its meeting on Thursday, the Missouri State High School Activities Association Board of Directors elected to approve relief in terms of portions of MSHSAA bylaws that involve summer limitations on contact between high school coaches and athletes.
The decision would allow for the unique possibility of summer contests.
Existing MSHSAA Bylaw 1.5 necessitates that schools establish a period of nine consecutive days starting on a Saturday and lasting to the second following Sunday in which no contact may take place between any school coaches or directors of MSHSAA-sponsored activities and students who are or will be enrolled in a member school the ensuing school year. Thursday’s vote allows for schools to simply comply with the usual dead period or to allow teams to conduct activities.
With it, several other bylaws, which limit teams to 20 days of contact during the summer, are relieved. Instead, teams are allowed to have in excess of 20 days of contact in which any coaching or instruction is permitted.
If activities are allowed to resume, some of the interaction lost this spring between players and their coaches will be able to be recuperated through the changes. For example, in baseball, head coaches of high school teams who also coach their players in summer travel leagues typically require a number of hands-off dates due to contact restrictions. Those restrictions are temporarily lifted by last Thursday's actions.
"The abrupt changes that took place to our normal system of education this spring have our schools pleading for access to students this summer," said MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn. "The membership asked about what possible flexibility and modifications to bylaw restrictions could be offered. If there is no local, state or national clearance for safe contact with students, then any allowances dealing with summer will be moot. But, in an effort to be prepared for what we hope is possible, this action was taken to grant some relief for the member schools."
Additionally, the MSHSAA Board voted for another change to Bylaw 3.15, for this summer only, to allow current seniors to be classified as enrolled students through the summer in order to still represent their high schools in any interscholastic contests.
"Hopefully, this will allow schools to play contests against other schools to provide closure and recognition for students and allow teams and kids to play together this summer," said Urhahn.
It was clarified in the statement that any alterations will only come into effect if government officials lift the current restraints on distancing and stay-at-home orders.
"The first thing that needs to be clearly understood is that all decisions about anything summer-related — be it contact, access, practice, games, conditioning, etc. — must first be approved, cleared and deemed safe by the CDC, state and local health departments, the governor, and local mayors," Urhahn said. "The end of social distancing and ‘safe at home’ is still not clearly visible yet, and summer activities may not be possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its own timeline."
It was added in the statement that the current fall no-contact period set to take place between Aug. 3-9 still stands in place for the time being.
