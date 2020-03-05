On behalf of the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, I would like to thank all of the partners who have renewed their partnership with us. Your partnership supports the chamber in our mission to create the best community in which to live, work and do business. If we can do more to help promote and meet the needs of your business, please reach out to us. If you have not renewed your partnership for 2020 yet, it is not too late! We still have numerous events and opportunities to become involved this year!
Our next luncheon will be held at noon on Monday, March 23, at the MU Extension Center in Webster County, 800 S. Marshall in Marshfield. Kyle Whittaker, county engagement specialist in agriculture and environment, will be the featured speaker. We will also hear from Mike Frazier SWI Webster County director of community awareness. Admission is $5 and includes lunch. If you would like to attend, call 859-3925 or email admin@discovermarshfield.com.
In March, we will also be participating in the GRO Business Speaker Series. This speaker series webinar broadcast to the GRO communities. The March session will be on Thursday, March 19, at noon with a presentation titled "Driving Small-Town Entrepreneurship" from Rachel Anderson, director of efactory in Springfield. The speaker series will be live streamed at the chamber office, or you can participate from your office.
The 2020 Marshfield Classic Golf Tournament will be on Saturday, June 20. The tournament is held on Father’s Day weekend each year and has become a Father’s Day tradition. The tournament format is a two-person scramble with over $12,000 in cash prizes up for grabs. Prizes handed out include first, second, third and next to last in four flights, closest to the pin prizes, and a shootout prize on the 18th hole. Save the date cards should be hitting mailboxes in the next week! If you would like to sign up early, call or stop by the chamber office.
We have a theme for the 141st Marshfield Independence Day Parade! It is "Peace, Love and the 4th of July"! The parade is four months away, but we are already getting excited to see how the theme will be interpreted and the various ways the floats will be decorated! At 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, parade entries will begin their march to the square. Vendors will be open around the square starting at 8 a.m. A handful of vendors have already signed up to be at the parade. Registration forms are available on our website (discovermarshfield.com) and at the chamber office.
If you would like to join the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce or learn more about the organization, we would be happy to meet with you! Give us a call at 859-3925 or stop by our office at 1329 Spur Drive, Suite 130.
