DENVER — The Livestock Marketeers — an informal fraternity of livestock field people, auctioneers, sale managers and related livestock business leaders — has inducted Hoover Case of Marshfield into their Hall of Fame.
The group met for its 55th Annual Banquet at the National Western Club on Jan. 18 to induct Case, Alan Sears of Eaton, Colorado, and Jerry Gliko, posthumously of Belt, Montana.
According to a release from the organization, Hoover Case has dedicated most of his life to auctioneering purebred cattle and helping youth in agriculture. In 1966, 16-year-old Hoover Case stepped into the sale ring with his Charolais heifer at the American Royal Charolais Sale. Case remembers, “George Morse was the auctioneer on the block. I listened to him and decided that was what I wanted to do.”
For the last 36 years Hoover has been heavily involved with Santa Gertrudis, Beefmaster-Brangus, Simbrah and other “eared” breeds, auctioneering purebred sales from Texas to Florida. Highlights of his career include selling the King Ranch 150th Anniversary sale in
2003, as well as continuing to this day selling Registered Livestock around the country after a devastating onset of bacterial meningitis left him paralyzed in 1993.
Hoover and his wife Susan reside in Marshfield. They have three children, plus six grandchildren and another on the way in March. Of the hall of fame honor, Case stated, "It is truly an honor to be a member of the Livestock Marketeers. The privilege of working with so many great people in the purebred livestock business is an honor I shall cherish forever. Thank you."
