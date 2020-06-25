JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri FFA Association named Felicity Cantrell, Seymour, a 2020-2021 state FFA vice president. Cantrell is a member of the Seymour FFA Chapter. Her advisor is Tiffany Kauffman. Her parents are Carlos Cantrell and Krystal Brown.
Cantrell’s supervised agricultural experience program consists of raising laying hens. She sells eggs to a local customer base.
During high school, Cantrell served as chapter president, secretary, and reporter; and area president.
Cantrell competed at the state level in FFA knowledge, agricultural sales and livestock evaluation career development events. She won a chapter agricultural sales entrepreneurship proficiency award. Cantrell was named Chapter Star Greenhand and Outstanding Chapter Member. She is a graduate of Helping Youth Maximize Agricultural eXperiences Academy.
In addition to FFA, Cantrell served as senior class secretary, varsity cheer captain and a huddle leader for Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She was a member of student council; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; Future Teachers of America; and yearbook. Outside of school, she was crowned 2017 Apple Princess. In Cantrell’s church, she has attended mission trips, taught children’s church, has planned various activities and is a youth group member.
After graduating high school, Cantrell’s plans include attending Ozark Technical Community College, Springfield, to study agricultural education, then transfer to Missouri State University, Springfield. Cantrell said she hopes to return to her area to teach agricultural education.
The Missouri FFA has 25,945 members representing 348 chapters. The national organization has more than 700,000 members representing 8,612 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
