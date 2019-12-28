MARSHFIELD — The University of Missouri Extension Center in Marshfield is planning a bus tour to attend the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky, and Fair Oaks Dairy Adventure in Fair Oaks, Indiana.
The trip will take place Feb. 11-14. The bus will leave from the Webster County Extension Center in Marshfield on Feb.11 at 7 a.m., arrive in Fair Oaks, Indiana, and stay at the Baymont by Wyndham.
On Feb. 12 the group will attend Fair Oaks Dairy Adventure and tour dairy and swine operations, with lunch provided as part of the tour. After the Fair Oaks Adventure, participants will travel to Louisville, eat dinner and check in to the hotel (Ramada in Sellersburg, Indiana). That evening participants can choose shopping or the truck and tractor pull at the farm show.
The group will attend the National Farm Machinery Show on Feb. 13 and an evening meal at Mark’s Feed Store (BBQ). We will start home on Feb. 14 at 6 a.m. and return to Marshfield approximately 2 p.m.
The cost for the trip is $375 (double occupancy); this fee covers the bus, lodging and admission to Fair Oaks Dairy and the truck and tractor pull at the farm show. A $175 deposit is due on or before Jan 10, and the remaining balance due before the trip.
To register for the trip, with questions or for more details, contact the Webster County Extension office at 859-2044, or visit the office in person at 800 S. Marshall St., Marshfield.
