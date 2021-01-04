The Marshfield R-I School District will operate as its own bus transportation system starting July 1.
The Joiners Bus Company, which has served as the school's bus transportation, did not put a bid out this year for a five-year contract with the district. Eva Joiner said there were several reasons behind the decision.
"My husband, Rick, and I are in the retirement age," said Joiner. "Plus, this has not been a very good year. We lost a lot of drivers and it wasn't strictly because of COVID, but that did play a factor into it. Some drivers from last year didn't come back. Others found full-time jobs elsewhere. Another person got COVID and decided not to come back after that."
Joiner said the bus driver shortage left them in a challenging place to find replacements.
"With the three bus drivers that we lost, we split the first two routes between people who were willing to take those on," she said. "I took the last person's route, while another driver picked up my route. There are other drivers who assist in getting the town children routes, which is really helpful." Assistant superintendent Mike Henry said he had talked to the Joiners about potential solutions to the driver shortage and addressing other challenges.
"We had five or six meetings to come up with potential solutions," he said. "I wanted them to rebid with us because we really enjoy them and their services, but they felt this was the best thing for them to do."
He added, "It's going to be hard because the amount of transportation knowledge that Rick and Eva Joiner are walking out of the district with can't be replaced. We're currently working with them and Josh Joiner to figure out a way to make this transition."
Henry spoke with the bus drivers on Tuesday, Dec. 23 about the change. He said that no one will be losing their jobs.
"All the bus drivers will be offered the same positions that they have now," said Henry. "That is completely up to them, but we want to take care of our workers."
Joiners Enterprise currently operates 26 routes for school transportation in Marshfield, while Marshfield R-I has five routes. Joiner said they're working with Henry as far as deciding how to get the bus routes filled.
"We have until the end of June to figure it out," said Joiner. "We're thankful for the people who have helped us transport the children to and from places. Somehow, we've managed to make it work."
The buses will be transferred to the school district, but their still in the process of getting that together, according to Joiner, who added they have about 40 buses.
"Again, it's hard for us to no longer be doing this, but at the same time, we were ready for it," said Joiner. "We've really enjoyed serving the district. You meet lots of interesting people on the job and a lot of kids. It has been wonderful, but we're looking forward to retiring and doing things we haven't really had a chance to do."
