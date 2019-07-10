During the annual Reunion Fest event in Marshfield, the Marshfield Public Schools Foundation recognizes an MHS outstanding alumni with an award for their service and commitment to the community.
This year's recipient was Mary Ruth (Jameson) Brooks. While she wasn’t there to accept the award during the eighth-annual Reunion Fest on Friday, her sons, Johnny and Joe Brooks, were there to speak on her behalf.
"Our mother asked me to express her regret for not being able to be here to personally accept this award," said Johnny Brooks during his speech on Friday. "She expressed her appreciation for the high honor that this represents. She is well aware of how important you feel her contributions have been in the community and how you have appreciated them. We appreciate you honoring her in this way."
Mary Brooks has lived her entire life in Marshfield. After losing her father at an early age, Brooks and her sister worked hard around the house, helping their mother, Johnnie, to make ends meet. Graduating from MHS in 1945, she joined the Brooks family, marrying Bill Brooks in 1950. While Brooks Gas was just starting out as a business, Brooks continually showed her Blue Jay pride through her attendance at ballgames and school events. She also showed her community support through her contributions to many fundraisers and charitable events.
While raising her two sons, Johnny and Joe, she continued serving as homeroom mother and Cub Scout leader. After the death of her husband, Bill, in 1989, Brooks implemented the memorial fund for the Bill Brooks Livestock Arena at the Webster County Fairgrounds. As a founding member of the Marshfield Public Schools Foundation, and as its president for 17 years, she was instrumental in the organization as it worked to make the Carl and Glessie Young Community Auditorium a reality and began the scholarship endowment and teachers' grant programs.
Brooks is a life-long supporter of the Marshfield United Methodist Church and St. Luke United Methodist Church. She is a lifelong member of the Marshfield Business and Professional Women’s Club and had supported the Lions Club for so many years that she was recently made a member.
In addition, Brooks received the 1993 Marshfield Businessperson of the Year award, the 2005 Outstanding Missourian Recognition from Missouri House of Representatives and the 2013 Marshfield Community Foundation Pinnacle Award. Brooks has five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
