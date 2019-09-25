Every year, Shook Elementary's art teacher Ray Fryman assigns a clay project for students to do.
To help them out, he brought in Jennifer Farr, a Marshfield High School alumni and owner of J. Rae Pottery in Marshfield.
"Whenever the art auction and started providing additional funds, I asked Jennifer Farr from J. Rae Pottery if she would be interested in firing the clay projects that we use," said Fryman. "I used to take all of the clay to the high school and they would fire them over there."
With additional funds from the annual Shook Elementary School Art Auction in April, Fryman was able to hire Farr to come and do pottery lessons for the fourth and fifth graders. He also purchased a slab roller, which helps with rolling out clay for these kind of projects. According to Fryman, there is a clay project in the fall and another one in the spring. Fourth-graders participate in the fall projects, which involves layering clay.
"We do fall leaves for the fourth graders because they're supposed to layer materials with clay," said Fryman. "Essentially, that’s the construction requirement for all students in the state of Missouri, so fourth grade has to layer clay. This is a layering project. Students are stacking leaves and constructing them into that form."
In the spring, fifth-graders are required to work with coils, so they create pottery with a coil structure, according to Fryman. He said he and Farr have been collaborating together on these projects for about five years.
"It has been a really good partnership," said Fryman. "The students get to hear from an expert. Plus, she’s a Marshfield graduate, so they can see a former student who went to school here and is now successful in the community. She has her own business in the community and does art for a living, so it's cool for the students to see that there is a career in art."
Farr has owned a pottery studio for 10 years now. Her experience started right out of high school in 2007 when she learned how to throw production pottery at Silver Dollar City in Branson.
"I went there as a kid and always loved watching them down there at HillCreek Pottery," said Farr. "It took me about three years to really get a feel of it, but you keep getting better every day."
For the fall project, students used artificial maple leaves to draw an outline on clay and cut them out with a needle tool. They placed the cutouts over a bowl to give it a round structure. Farr collected the bowls and brought them to her studio to let them dry.
"It takes about a week for the clay to completely dry,” said Farr. “You want it to completely dry so it doesn’t blow up in the kiln. We don’t want any kids to lose their projects and then have a meltdown.”
Fryman explained it takes a couple weeks for Farr to fire the clay bowls in the kiln. From there, she will deliver them back to his class and students will paint them. In the past, Fryman said he did similar projects with his students, but they had to be smaller.
"I couldn't do anything this large because the kilns space just wasn't there," said Fryman. "The high school has smaller kilns. Jennifer has much larger kilns in her studio, and she’s able to do a lot more volume, both size and number of pots, at the same time that we can’t accommodate. That’s why I say it’s a wonderful partnership."
