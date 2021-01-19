A body was discovered early Tuesday morning in Strafford and an investigation is underway to determine whether there was foul play.
“We’re trying to get to the bottom of it. Early indications look like a hit-and-run of some kind," said Sheriff Roye Cole. “The Webster County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are working the case together because we don't know the immediate cause of death."
The call came in around 4 a.m. Jan. 19 about a deceased body located around the vicinity of Webster County Tractor. Webster County deputies and highway patrolmen responded to the scene and are gathering details regarding the case.
"We're piecing things together fairly quickly,” he said. “Lord willing, we'll be able to get all the answers we're looking for.”
