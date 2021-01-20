Assistant superintendent Mike Henry presented an unfinished business regarding the transportation services for the Marshfield R-I School District during the Board of Education meeting Monday night.
He provided a proposed transportation wage schedule to the board, which was approved during the meeting. Henry explained some of the components they will need to think about in order to stay in competitive wages with other school districts regarding bus transportation. He added that he would like to hire a transportation coordinator. That person would be a certified person, who would also serve as a liaison between administrators and bus drivers.
The Marshfield R-I Board of Education also discussed the Early Childhood Center. A representative from Paragon Architecture explained more about its development, including a rough draft of the design for the building. With the design presented, the representative said they talked about having the Early Childhood Center close to Hubble Elementary School, so they could focus on the storm shelter component. He added this would create the benefit of improving some site circulation for that campus.
Regarding the Early Childhood Center, the board approved a resolution calling on an election on the question of issuance of general obligation bonds of Marshfield R-I School District in the aggregate principal amount of $8,500,000. The bond will appear on the April 6 election ballot as follows:
Shall the Marshfield R-I School District of Webster County, Missouri issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $8.5 million, resulting in no estimated increase to the debt service tax levy, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, repairing, renovating, furnishing and equipping school facilities, including constructing an early childhood education center, renovating and improving drives and parking lots at Hubble Elementary School, purchasing property for school purposes and acquiring school facilities currently leased by the District?
More in depth coverage on the bond issue will be covered in the next issue of The Mail.
