A representative with Great River Engineering presented two options regarding the Marshfield square pavement improvements Thursday during the Marshfield Board of Aldermen meeting.
Mel Eakins explained the last time they met they had talked about the results from the boring that Great Rivers Engineering had done on the square. Going back a few months, he explained they understood they didn't have the funds to do a complete downtown square rehabilitation, but they were looking for a project where they could make a big impact for a budget number they believed they might be able to work.
Eakins said one of the concepts they explored was nailing off two inches of the driving surfaces and around the intersections, then come back and put two inches overlay over that to make the driving surfaces smooth. From that point, Eakins said they could start phasing in future improvements, such as parking and sidewalks. He said they wanted to get an idea if this might cause problems if they did nail it since they didn’t know how thick the asphalt was. When Great River Engineering did 24 borings on the square, they found the pavement ranges between two inches and eight inches. That left some problems with the original plan, according to Eakins, who said they couldn’t do that because they had to mill off two inches and that would cut it down to nothing.
With that, Eakins offered two options for the board to consider. The first is essentially to do the original plan and deal with breaking through existing asphalt. Option A would include milling full width of the overlay area. Based on bores, it is assumed that 50% of the milled area will need to be repaired full depth. The repair will consist of 30 inch shot rock, 4 inch aggregate base and 6 inches of asphalt base. The total estimate for that option is $264,700.
Eakins explained with Option B, they would only mill two inches around the edges over 6 feet. Based on bores, it is assumed that 60% of the milled area will need to be repaired full depth. This repair will also consist of 30-inch shot rock, four-inch aggregate base and six inches of asphalt base. The entire area will be overlaid with two inches of asphalt, raising the crown of the roadway. Option B’s total estimate cost is about $210,000.
Eakins said the subgrade risks for Option A are higher. With less milling, he noted it lowers the risk for cost and makes the construction window theoretically shorter. He explained it also creates a superior project because they will end up with thicker asphalt section when they are done.
Alderman Rob Foster asked if in essence the problem with the square is not structural but rather it is just because the pavement isn’t holding up. He added he agrees with Eakins about milling the edges and crowning it, but he wanted to make sure that potential problem spots aren’t going to reoccur through the overlay.
Eakins said there are potentially some areas where there is failing subgrade, and the cracking exhibits that, but that isn’t the general condition, so they would go in and create specific areas where they can determine a bad subgrade and do a localized patch before doing the overlay.
Besides the 25% contingency, Foster asked Eakins if they have dollars set aside for repairing those highly suspected areas for a subgrade problem. Eakins said they had discussed it, but he would need to go back and check to make sure.
City administrator John Benson asked with either of the options if it becomes problematic in maintaining ADA compliance at the crosswalks across the street on the square. Eakins said he would have to look at the information again, but he didn’t believe it would be an issue.
Williams noted the board is going to bring the topic back to the next meeting to determine where they want to go from here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.