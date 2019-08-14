A Battlefield man charged of damaging the turn signal of a towing truck in Rogersville will see jail time.
At his jury trial on Thursday, Merle Shive, who represented himself in court, was found guilty of the misdemeanor, in regards to his involvement in an incident last July.
During the trial, Shive refused to stand for the jury as required on two separate occasions, and he also threatened a witness while using an expletive.
According to a probable cause statement from the Rogersville Police Department, Officer Austin Gavin responded to a disturbance call at the Yates Boys Towing in Rogersville. Gavin was advised by dispatch that Shive went to this location to retrieve his vehicle from Yates Boys Towing and that they would not turn the vehicle over to him because the title was not in his name. Gavin was also advised that Shive had jumped into the tow truck of Yates Boys Towing and had damaged the turn signal located on the column.
Upon arrival at the scene with Sergeant Cummings, Marvin made contact with Shive. According to the statement, Shive provided him with his identification, as well as a title and bill of sale for the vehicle that was impounded. Shive explained in the statement he never licensed the vehicle and therefore his name was not on the title; however, the back of the title and bill of sale were signed by the previous owners, indicating that he now owned the vehicle.
Marvin requested dispatch run a check of Shive and the identification number from the vehicle through the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System (MULES). From this, it showed Shive's identification, which came back with limited driving privileges and no warrants. The VIN came back on the vehicle in question, title only, to Miller Auto, which matched up with the title and bill of sale that Shive provided.
According to the statement, Marvin made contact with Chevy Yates of Yates Boys Towing via phone. Yates explained in the statement that he did not think he could release the vehicle to Shive because the title was not in his name. Yates said Shive jumped into the tow truck and broke the turn signal located on the column. He advised that he would like to press charges for the property damage. The officer advised Yates to return to his business location in Rogersville, so they could observe the damage and so Shive could have his vehicle released to him.
Marvin said in the statement he issued Shive a citation for property damage and explained the citation to him. Shive stated he was going to walk to the store and then he would be back to get his vehicle. Marvin and another deputy stayed on scene to wait for Yates to return. A short while later, Yates arrived and showed the damage to the vehicle. According to the statement, the turn signal lever on his vehicle was visibly loose and appeared to be broken off of the column. Yates stated that it would cost around $250 to replace the turn signal lever. The vehicle was then released to Shive without incident.
During the jury trial, Lauren Aldridge, Rule 13 certified law student, represented the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as part of her first-ever trial. She called Yates and Marvin to share their witness testimony. Both Yates and Marvin were able to confirm their accounts during the July 23 incident. According to Yates, when Shive called and asked if he could pick up his vehicle on Friday, July 20, 2018, Yates informed him the towing place closed at 5 p.m. and he needed to be there before then to come get it, and he didn't make it by that time.
"He was very upset when he found out he had to wait until Monday to get his vehicle," said Yates.
Yates said he was on his way to the Seymour to pick up another vehicle when he met up with Shive on Monday, July 23, in Rogersville. Yates stated he had his 6-year-old brother in the car with him since they spent the weekend together. Yates said Shive’s mother was with him at the time they met in Rogersville.
"When I met up with Shive to give him his vehicle, … I heard Shive tell me he didn’t have all of the money right now," said Yates. "I told him that was fine, but he couldn’t get his vehicle back without the full amount. That made him really mad. He started threatening me and saying he would call the Rogersville Police Department. I started to back away in my vehicle because I could tell the situation was getting a little tense, and I didn't want my 6-year-old brother to be exposed to that. That's when Shive followed me and jumped into the tow truck and held onto the turn signal and broke it."
Aldridge showed Yates pictures of the tow truck after it had been repaired, the tow truck column with the turn shift signal, which was taken by the Webster County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and a picture of the bill statement. Yates confirmed the evidence. Shive had an opportunity to ask Yates questions during the trial, stating he had no evidence of the broken turn signal, only pictures of the repairs. He also asked Marvin questions regarding his recollection of his mother being there, but Marvin said he had no memory of it.
After Shive said he wouldn’t show any evidence and following a closing statement from Aldridge, the jury left for a brief recession before reaching a guilty verdict. Following that, the jury recessed for their decision on a sentencing. Prior to that, both Aldridge and Shive had an opportunity to hear from Yates one more time regarding the impact from the incident.
"It didn't affect the company in a huge way, but that was still damage on my vehicle," said Yates. "It cost $276.96 to get the signal repaired, plus $135 just to get it installed."
When asked if he wanted to question the witness, Shive said, "Yeah, I want to know if I can kick his (expletive) after court."
One of the jurors, who asked to remain anonymous, said it was his first time to serve on a jury, but he noted some things he observed as far as the trial goes.
"I think what stood out to me was the defendant's failure to acknowledge the 'elephant in the room,' the main issue, such as the turn signal," he said. "I also think his attitude in there was sad. Making threats at the defendant and refusing to stand for the jury twice is not right."
Shive was sentenced to three months in the Webster County Jail, along with a fine of $250.
