Deputies for the Webster County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve an ex parte order just north of Rogersville when things when awry. Several law enforcement agencies are investigating the exchange of gunfire that happened at an address on Highway B.
Deputies visited the residence initially to respond to a domestic dispute call.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the subject inside the residence refused to cooperate–barricading himself inside.
The highway patrol was called for assistance when the suspect refused to cooperate with deputies on the scene. Webster County deputies and state troopers surrounded the home for several hours attempting to negotiate.
Eventually, the man inside the residence came outside with a semi-automatic style weapon and began firing at the officers.
The report says at least one member of law enforcement then returned fire out of fear for all of the officer’s safety and stuck the suspect.
The suspect was then transported to a local hospital in serious condition and no officers were injured in the case. The Sheriffs’ Critical Incident Team is investigating the case.
According to the MSHP report, the Critical Incident Team consists of members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and the Webster County Sheriff’s Department as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug & Crime Control.
