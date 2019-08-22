While she didn't drive home in a new car, Robin Rader, Marshfield, still earned a prize as one of the finalists in the 2019 Chevy Corvette Giveaway.
Rader took home a Samsung 65-inch TV as the runner-up prize. KY3 and Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks drew the finalists names during the ninth-annual Birthplace of Route 66 Festival on Friday, Aug. 9 in Springfield. Rader decided to enter the contest after hearing about it through advertisements for KY3's Celebrating the Ozarks events and the Route 66 Festival.
"It's been advertised for a long time and I drove by Chevy three or four times, so I thought I would go ahead and put my name down," said Rader.
There were 30,000 entries, followed 20 finalists who were selected to have their names entered for their chance to win the Corvette, according to Rader. Rader was given a finalist ID card and lanyard, as were the rest of the finalists. All of the finalists received a $66 gift card as part of the Route 66 Festival. Following the festival’s car parade, Rader said they went over to the stage and Steve Grant, one of the KY3 news anchors, interviewed them.
"Steve Grant was a lot of fun," said Rader. "He pulled the microphone down, but I was still too short, so he said, 'Give me that other microphone,' and he took that and put it in the cylinder. Lisa Rose was doing the cylinder. After they got all 20 people in there, they started reaching in and pulling the cards out. The guy that does the sports was the one pulling the cards out and he gave them to Steve."
The winner of the Corvette was Steve Davenport of Yellville. According to the KY3 contest article, the Corvette is worth $66,000, with a tax value of $22,000.
"It's a lot of money," said Rader. "Steve Grant asked one or two of the other people if they ever had a Corvette, but he didn't ask me that. I actually had two of them — a ’62 and a '64."
Rader is the owner of Rader's Barber Shop in Marshfield. She said she is excited about her prizes and hopes to enter next year’s contest. As for her gift card, Rader added, "I'll probably just save it along with the other ones I have. I don't think they expire, but I'm very grateful for the opportunity to compete."
The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival began in 2011 as a West Central Neighborhood car show to fundraise for improvements to the College Street portion of Springfield’s stretch of Route 66. In 2017, the festival had grown into a two-day car show and drew 53,000 people to downtown Springfield.
Springfield, Missouri, is officially recognized as the birthplace of the Mother Road because it was on April 30, 1926, from the Colonial Hotel where Springfield businessman John T. Woodruff and Missouri and Oklahoma highway officials sent a telegram to the Bureau of Public Roads in Washington, D.C. proposing U.S. 66 as the name for the new Chicago-to-Los-Angeles highway.
Route 66 meandered across Springfield from Kearney to Glenstone to St. Louis Street, through Park Central Square to Olive and College streets, then headed west along what is now Chestnut Expressway. Popular stops along Route 66 included the Star Terminal Café, Best Western Route 66 Rail Haven and Red’s Giant Hamburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.