Two-hundred-sixteen quarterfinalists were announced for the 2021 Music Educator Award, presented by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.
Among the finalists was Marshfield R-I's Daniel Wyman, who has served as a music educator for eight years.
The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators (kindergarten through college, public and private schools) who have made a significant and lasting contributions to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools.
"It's quite an honor being nominated for an award like this let alone making it to the quarter finals," said Wyman. "I'm very fortunate to have the opportunities I have in Marshfield to use music education as a vehicle to help foster growth in our students."
According to the GRAMMY website, each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their remarkable impact on students' lives. The eighth-annual honoree will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards and a range of GRAMMY Week events. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants. Fifteen semifinalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants.
The matching grants provided to the schools are made possible by the generosity and support of the GRAMMY Museum’s Education Champion Ford Motor Company Fund. In addition, the American Choral Directors Association, National Association for Music Education, NAMM Foundation, and National Education Association support this program through outreach to their constituencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.