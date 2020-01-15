The staff at The Marshfield Mail is expanding this week.
D'Anna Balliett is joining The Marshfield Mail newspaper staff and will be assisting sales representatives Debbie Wiese and Monica Stewart. Balliett serves as a sales trainer and advertising specialist with The Mail's parent company, Phillips Media. Previously she served as interim general manager of the Christian County Headliner News in Ozark.
Balliett will assist the business community with their marketing needs over the next few weeks until the return of Debbie Wiese from a temporary absence.
"I am very much looking forward to better acquainting myself with the businesses and community members in this area," Balliett said. "The Marshfield Mail is a terrific newspaper, and the team here has done a great job with our advertising clients. It is nice to see such a great partnership with a community that values its local paper."
