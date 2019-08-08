Meeting a need. Amanda Burris, supervisor of the Webster County Children's Division, said that's what brought volunteers together for the Back-to-School Bash event Saturday at the Webster County Fairgrounds in Marshfield.
During the event, volunteers gave away 350 backpacks and 100 school supply kits. There were also free haircuts, lice checks, sports physicals and eye exams available for students.The idea came about when a group of community members decided to form one big back-to-school event for the students.
"In the past, we’ve had several churches do different events," said Burris. "One church would hold the event and then another church would do it, but last year nothing happened. I don’t know if it fell through the cracks, but nobody did anything that was advertised last year, so we thought what if we did an event in a neutral location and really made it a community-centered event?"
According to Burris, the churches stepped in and helped gather school supplies, while donors from community businesses provided prizes during the event. Burris said the volunteers started meeting months ago when the idea came on her heart.
"It's not about me," said Burris. "It's about this community. It's about the people who live here, solving their own problems. You see a need; what can you do to meet that need? Even if it’s just one, even if it’s just two, we were going to do it until we didn’t have supplies anymore. God showed up in each and every way."
She noted that when they weren't sure if a need would be met, many people in the community stepped up to the challenge. About 250 students had been pre-registered and they ended up with 350 shoe vouchers, which the Salvation Army donated money to help with.
"We had so many people involved with this," said Burris. "We had meetings, usually held at the Webster County Health Unit, and I was there representing Webster County Children’s Division. We had many nurses from the health unit represented, Cheryl with the Southern Baptist Association and individuals from different churches. We would just meet and we had a running email chain where we would coordinate who was doing what. OACAC was really on point with the shoes, and they brought that together."
Anthony Macrelli, 11, was ready to help out in any way he could. When asked why he decided to get involved, he said, "It is a way to give back to the people and help them get backpacks and school supplies at no cost."
As part of a separate project, Cheryl Parrish, administrative assistant with the Webster County Baptist Association, said she asked the local churches if they would sponsor as many students as they could. They ended up with nine churches who adopted all the kindergarten through fifth-grade students in Marshfield. Those nine churches collected and assembled the kits for the students they adopted. The school supply kits will be placed on each student’s desk prior to the schools' sneak-peek events.
"School supplies are pretty pricey, especially depending on the grade level," said Parrish. "Some grades need more expensive items. When you have multiple children, even $20 or $30 a kid, if you got three or four or five children to equip, it would hurt any person’s budget. We hope this is a way to ease the burden for families."
During the event, the Fordland Clinic, the Marshfield Eye Clinic, Webster County 911, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, the Marshfield Fire Department and other local organizations offered information for the students and parents.
"It's amazing to see what God can do when he brings people together like this," said Addisyn Gray, one of the volunteers. "School supplies aren’t cheap, and I think it’s great to know what we’re doing matters."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.