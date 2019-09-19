ST. LOUIS — On Friday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt held a press conference to announce the findings of the investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by clergy members in the Roman Catholic Church.
One allegation, reported in 2006, involved a now-deceased priest, Eugene Deragowski, who operated out of Conway in the 1950s and 1960s.
After an extensive review of the records of thousands of clergy members and conducting interviews with victims, the Attorney General’s Office will refer 12 former clergy members for potential criminal prosecution, the most of any state attorney general probe, and laid out suggested guidelines for the Catholic Church moving forward. “Since I took office, one of my top priorities has been conducting a thorough, exhaustive review of allegations of abuse by clergy members in the Roman Catholic Church. Today, as a result of that review, we are announcing that we will refer 12 cases of alleged abuse to local prosecutors for further investigation and possible prosecution – more referrals than any other state attorney general.” said Attorney General Schmitt during the press conference. Schmitt continued, “In cases in which local prosecutors should seek our assistance, we stand ready and willing to help. Additionally, we’ve provided concrete recommendations to the Catholic Church moving forward. I also want to thank the brave victims who have come forward to share their stories. To the victims: you didn’t deserve any of this. None of what happened to you was your fault. This report, our referrals for criminal prosecution, our aggressive and substantive suggestions for reform, will not change what happened in the past. But, they can change the trajectory of the future and ensure that this never happens again.” The investigation of allegations of sexual abuse or misconduct in the Roman Catholic Church was launched last year by then-Attorney General Josh Hawley. As a part of the investigation, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office reviewed every available personnel record of every priest serving in the Archdiocese of St. Louis, the Diocese of Kansas City — St. Joseph, the Diocese of Springfield — Cape Girardeau, and the Diocese of Jefferson City dating back to 1945 — more than 2,000 priests and 300 deacons, seminarians, and religious women. The Attorney General’s Office also spoke to all survivors of abuse or their family members who contacted the office to listen to their story and get their account of abuse. In total, the investigation uncovered 163 priests or clergy members accused of sexual abuse or misconduct against minors. Of those 163 priests, 83 of the accused are deceased. Of the remaining 80, in 46 of those cases, prosecution was barred by the Missouri law regarding the statute of limitations. One case is still under open investigation by the Church. Sixteen cases have been previously referred for local prosecution, and five cases have been or are currently being investigated by prosecutors, leaving the 12 potential cases that the Missouri Attorney General’s Office will be referring. The full report can be found here: http://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2019/catholicchurchclergyabuseinvestigationreport.pdf?sfvrsn=2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.