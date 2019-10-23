Students at Niangua and Marshfield Schools will have access to non-perishable food items while they are away from school thanks to $2,500 donations from the Arvest Foundation to each school’s backpack program.
Additionally, the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation will be able to purchase emergency food and pay for utilities, medical co-pays, vision care and rent, thanks to a $2,500 donation from the Arvest Foundation.
Finally, the Marshfield Community Theatre will be purchasing a new communication system, electronics travel case, and a pipe and drape system with the $15,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.
The gifts were announced on Friday at Arvest Bank in Marshfield. Meredith Diehl, Stephanie Forbes, Darlene Lowder, Sarah Lowe, Seneca Berry, Bethany Buckler and Danielle Brown of Arvest Bank were on hand to present the checks.
"We are pleased to present these donations on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to support our community," said Lowe, community market president at Arvest. "These donations are among many we have made throughout the area. It demonstrates the foundation’s ongoing commitment to the communities where we work, live and play."
The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include K-12 education, economic development and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint. For more information, go to www.arvestfoundation.org.
