Bobby Kastning, Seymour, was charged with the felonies in regards to an incident that happened in August. According to a probable cause statement, an officer responded to a report from Christian County Children's Services, regarding a victim being touched inappropriately. The victim disclosed in the statement being sexually assaulted by Kastning. The incidents allegedly happened at Kastning's home.
During an interview on June 18, the victim described several instances in which Kastning touched her inappropriately and made her feel uncomfortable.
Kastning is currently being held on a $100,000 bond. His arraignment is set for Nov. 4 at the Webster County Courthouse.
