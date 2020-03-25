The April 7 Municipal Election has been postponed by executive order of Missouri Governor Mike Parson.
The Municipal Election is postponed until June 2, as requested of the governor by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, the state’s top election official.
The executive order allows ballots printed for the April 7 election to be used on June 2. Voters who have attained the age of 18 by April 7 are eligible to cast a ballot.
"Given the growing concern surrounding COVID-19 and the large number of people elections attract, postponing Missouri's municipal elections is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters," Governor Parson said. "Postponing an election is not easy, but we are all in this together. We are thankful to Secretary Ashcroft and our 116 election authorities for their leadership, cooperation, and commitment to doing what is best for their communities during this time."
Secretary of State Ashcroft expressed his appreciation to the governor for the change.
"I deeply appreciate Governor Parson’s quick approval and am thankful to the local election authorities – your county clerks and boards of election – who have worked through developing health concerns to find a unified and secure means of implementing our next election," Ashcroft said. "Missouri has 116 separate election authorities, almost all who are elected in their own right, and we have come together to help protect Missouri voters. These are difficult times, but I am grateful for how we have responded, worked together and come to a resolution that helps every single Missouri voter."
The executive order establishes or verifies the following important dates:
• The closing date to register to vote in this election remains March 11.
• The deadline for filing as a write-in candidate for office remains March 27 at 5 p.m.
• The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot (Section 115.279, RSMo) shall be May 20.
• A public test of voting equipment shall be completed no later than June 1.
• In-person absentee ballots may be cast until 5 p.m. on June 1.
• The deadline by which absentee ballots must be received by the election authority (Section 115.293.1, RSMo) shall be 7 p.m. on June 2.
• Military and overseas voters must request a ballot from an election authority by 5 p.m. on May 29, and the deadline for local election authorities to make ballots available to such voters is April 18. Military and overseas ballots must be received by the election authority by June 5.
Webster County Clerk Stan Whitehurst was asked if he felt that the change of date would affect turnout. He replied, "Our primary concerns are that we administer the election in an efficient, safe, and lawful way. We also strive NOT to do anything to disrupt who decides to participate or how they choose to vote. For example, a good referee is one that you don’t notice. In this situation, I believe postponement gives us the best chance to meet all those goals."
The Municipal Election includes various city and school offices and issues surrounding the Marshfield Fire Department and Fire Protection District.
Looking ahead, the deadline to file for the August Primary, which includes state and county offices, is unchanged; it remains March 31 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.