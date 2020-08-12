A few things surprised local landlady Eva Howard when she picked up last week's issue of The Mail.
It was at Howard's apartment building where a reported standoff took place Aug. 1, and she was there for much of the seven-hour ordeal.
Howard wanted to clarify some incorrect information that was reported — mainly that there is not a system of tunnels connecting apartments in the building, as was described to The Mail by Marshfield Police Chief Doug Fannen. She even invited this reporter to come over and take a look.
It's an important clarification for Howard, who, with her husband Daniel, is trying to fix up her apartments with an eye toward selling them.
Daniel clarified that there is a crawlspace, so if the apartment building has tunnels, my home, his home, and probably every home in the county has tunnels, too.
When asked about the tunnels, Chief Fannen replied that he didn't see them himself. "We were just told about them from numerous people who claimed to have seen it and even used it," he said. "I guess it was one more lie we were told on top of many."
Chief Fannen suspects that his department was the victim of a swatting call, through which people falsely call in violent crimes in hopes of raising up a heavily armed police response. The chief noted that two alleged hostages released at the scene were urging police to kill the person who was allegedly holed up inside.
Eva Howard is having a hard time getting over the event that interrupted her Saturday two weekends ago. She spent much of that day by the side of an 87-year-old resident who was forced to evacuate one of her apartments during the standoff, and at the end of the ordeal she was permitted to take him back inside.
Eva then went to check on an apartment that had had both the front and back doors smashed in. She first consulted the police to ask if it was OK, and they said it would be fine for her to enter.
When she did, she got the surprise of her life: She walked through the unit into the middle bedroom and saw a man’s leg sticking out from beneath a cocoon of covers.
"He was all wrapped up in the covers, and I couldn't see his head," she said.
Eva said that she knew the man had either overdosed and was dead or was passed out. She called the dispatch (not 911, she clarified — police had been there all day, and this didn’t seem like an emergency).
In short order, police officers came running down the road and up the front steps, and the sleeping subject they’d been looking for all day was apprehended. Eva said that she was left scratching her head at the strange turn of events. Why was the apartment not checked during the seven-hour standoff?
Now comes the part of the story that Eva really wants a clarification of — and so does Daniel, who looked a little cranky about the matter. The story I wrote last week contains this sentence: "Finally, the landlady asked permission to get into her apartment, and there she found the suspect lying on her bed."
"I need you to get that man out of my bed," she laughed.
Eva and Daniel live outside of town, and the bed in question was in a vacant apartment. Eva says she's had a lot of questions about the man in her bed — and Daniel said that's one of the reasons he came home from his out-of-town job. (Daniel has a deadpan delivery, so I'm certain that was a joke.) The main reason he came home, of course, was to get to work on the damage the apartments sustained during the standoff. The cleanup is going to cost hundreds of dollars.
Daniel admits that their apartments are not luxurious. He and Eva have been cleaning them up, though — evicting people who are in legal trouble and repairing and sprucing up the units.
Chief Fannen had told The Mail that the place where the standoff took place, the 200 block of North Street, is a notorious area of town for drug use.
“If they know it’s a drug area, why don’t they clean up the mess?” Daniel asked.
Of all the aspects of the standoff that occurred, one concerns Daniel more than any, and that is that his wife was cleared to enter an apartment unaccompanied when the suspected gunman had not been located.
“I can’t understand a police department that would allow my wife to go in without making sure it was safe for her,” he said. “Who would let a woman go into an apartment without first checking it out? That’s their job. To me, they failed at their job.”
Fannen had described the use of a robotic camera to search the apartments at the scene, but the camera missed that cocooned suspect who was snoring away under the covers. This explanation doesn’t satisfy Daniel, though.
"Who in their right mind would let someone go in when they'd been there seven hours? Why wouldn't he go in himself?" Daniel asked.
It was a day when Chief Fannen reported being on the receiving end of quite a few lies and deceptions — and the discovery of the suspect, Ben Christian, was a shock for everyone.
Eva and Daniel believe that they are helping people out by providing low-cost housing and giving people a chance to live a better life in their apartments.
"We've been able to help a lot of people who are trying to get off of drugs and drink," she said.
"Everyone deserves a second chance."
