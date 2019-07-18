The appearance of self-service storage facilities in the City of Marshfield was taken up by the Board of Aldermen Thursday.
The board passed an amendment to the zoning code to adopt provisions related to the placement and regulation of these facilities during its regular meeting. It also passed four amendments to the city code related to storage facilities.
The zoning code now defines a self-service storage facility as "A building or group of buildings that contain varying sizes of individual, compartmentalized and controlled-access stalls or lockers for the storage of customers' good or wares." References to "mini-storage units" were removed from the document.
Under the revised zoning regulations, self-service storage facilities may be located in light industrial (I-1), heavy industrial (I-2) and planned industrial parks (I-P), or they may be allowed in a general business district (B-3) with a conditional use permit.
When facilities are to be located in a general business district, certain architectural standards apply. For instance, public-facing walls of storage facilities in a B-3 district "shall be surfaced in high quality materials such as stone, split-face block or brick." Other materials, including smooth-faced concrete block, painted masonry, tilt-up concrete panels and prefabricated metal panels, are prohibited.
Unit doors may not face the front yard of the property, nor any side abutting a public street.
Maximum length of buildings is established at 60 feet, and buildings must include a roof pitch that is equal or greater than 4:12. Flat roofs are prohibited, and roofing materials must be architectural shingles or standing seam.
Both fencing and screening will be required, and fencing must be ornamental in appearance in a general business district. In industrial districts, fencing may be ornamental or a black or green vinyl-coated chain link fencing with a durable mesh screen of 95 percent opacity.
Landscaping is required where facilities abut residential zones or public streets. This must be maintained in good order. Additional requirements address drive aisles, lighting and parking, as well as prohibited uses, such as the storage of hazardous substances.
The board learned that there is one existing storage facility in the B-3 district, on Spur Drive, but it will be grandfathered, meaning the new ordinances will not apply to it.
